Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of NRYYF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80.
About Norway Royal Salmon AS (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norway Royal Salmon AS (NRYYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.