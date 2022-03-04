New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 109.3% in February

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,125,500 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the January 31st total of 1,971,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,330.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
New Hope Company Profile (Get Rating)
