Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $140.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $141.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 574,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,474. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

