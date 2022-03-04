Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Dollar Tree by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

