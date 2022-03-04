BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 254,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

