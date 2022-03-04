BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 254,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
