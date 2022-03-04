Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.14 Million

Analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to announce $254.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.31 million to $258.05 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $959.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $966.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.98 ($1.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €16.68 ($18.74). The company had a trading volume of 381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.79).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

