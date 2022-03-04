Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $700.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.