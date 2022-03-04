Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $700.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

