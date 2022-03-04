Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Announces Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 576,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,364. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 2,421.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

