Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 1,016,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,749. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 65,228 shares worth $3,378,868.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.