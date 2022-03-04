Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$12.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

