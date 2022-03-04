Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will post $163.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $162.10 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $662.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 2,382,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,483. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

