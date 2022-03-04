Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the lowest is $4.81 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.38. 2,338,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

