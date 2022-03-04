Apron Network (APN) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $891,198.88 and approximately $324,540.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00034902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

