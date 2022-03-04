StockNews.com Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Hold

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. 63,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

