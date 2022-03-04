Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Atotech by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,536,000 after acquiring an additional 816,967 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,108,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atotech stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.71. 1,565,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Atotech has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

