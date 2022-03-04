FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.