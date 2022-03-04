Head to Head Analysis: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) & SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $147.95 million 6.39 $37.47 million $1.47 25.26 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 25.32% 48.29% 24.71% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Research and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.00%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

