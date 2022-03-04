Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 173,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

