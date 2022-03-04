Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.84. 13,076,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,930. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a twelve month low of $178.97 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $11,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.