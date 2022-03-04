Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,148. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.