Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,148. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

