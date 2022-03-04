Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 3,134,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,215. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

