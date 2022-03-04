Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ANF stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,952. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

