Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

AMRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 991,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

