Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Down 65.6% in February

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE FMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,073. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

