RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Murray Stahl bought 73,242 shares of RENN Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $210,775 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of RCG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,547. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

