Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of XPL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 796,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.52. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
