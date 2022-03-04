Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of XPL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 796,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.52. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.