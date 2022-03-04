Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,494. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

