The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Sells $378,938.34 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 862,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,237. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.