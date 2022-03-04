$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.24. The stock had a trading volume of 863,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,995. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.