SORA (XOR) Hits Market Cap of $22.63 Million

SORA (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for about $54.16 or 0.00139052 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $565,277.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SORA has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SORA Coin Profile

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 417,893 coins. The official website for SORA is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

