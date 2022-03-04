$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report $18.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMBL. Benchmark cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 1,408,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,191. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

