Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 3,415 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $14,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,223. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

