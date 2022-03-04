Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 3,415 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $14,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,223. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
