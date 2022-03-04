Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. 889,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

