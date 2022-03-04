Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Rises By 69.6%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 2,957,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

