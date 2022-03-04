Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 418 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $5.41 on Friday, reaching $156.85. 267,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,545. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $154.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

