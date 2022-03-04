Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $17.21 or 0.00044086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.59 billion and $248.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.29 or 0.06626534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.07 or 0.99963191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,832,578 coins and its circulating supply is 208,521,008 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

