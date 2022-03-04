Analysts Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT at $29.50

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

AXAHY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 270,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. AXA has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

