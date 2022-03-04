SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 853,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,836. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

