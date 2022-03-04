Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

