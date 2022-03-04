DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 600 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $8.11 on Friday, hitting $432.06. 1,159,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.83. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75, a PEG ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

