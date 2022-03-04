Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $989,800.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avalara stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 767,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avalara by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

