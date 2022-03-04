CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 60,200 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CF traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 7,927,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,815. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

