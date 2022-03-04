Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of WB stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,074,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,840. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

