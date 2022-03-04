Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $736.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.00 million and the lowest is $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

SITE traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

