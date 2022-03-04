Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $266.14

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $40,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

