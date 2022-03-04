First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.80. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 35,526 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
