First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.80. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 35,526 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 203,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 98,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

