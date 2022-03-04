Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,325 shares.
The company has a market cap of £2.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69.
About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)
