Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,325 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

