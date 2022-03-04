Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Mint (CVE:MIT)
