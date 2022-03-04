Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Get Mint alerts:

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.