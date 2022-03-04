Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $708,590.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,217,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

