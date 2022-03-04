The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 216,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9531 dividend. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
