The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 216,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9531 dividend. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

